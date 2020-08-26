500.com (WBAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 1,781.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.51%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

NYSE WBAI opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.62. 500.com has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Earnings History for 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

Receive News & Ratings for 500.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 500.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brown-Forman to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Brown-Forman to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Chart Industries Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
Chart Industries Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers IVERIC bio to Sell
BidaskClub Lowers IVERIC bio to Sell
Veeva Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Veeva Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
BRP to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
BRP to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Tuniu Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Tuniu Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report