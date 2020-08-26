500.com (WBAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 1,781.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.51%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

NYSE WBAI opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.62. 500.com has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

