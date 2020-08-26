eGain (EGAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.18 million, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

