Big Lots (BIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 28th. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Big Lots has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.65-0.80 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.65-0.80 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra increased their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.