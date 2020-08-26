KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 69.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $-17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

In related news, Director Theodore L. Weise purchased 13,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $44,580.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $90,618.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore L. Weise purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $68,176.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

