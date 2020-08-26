Guidewire Software (GWRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWRE stock opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -216.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at $475,573.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,599.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

