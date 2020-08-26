Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Down 18.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares dropped 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 10,803,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 944% from the average daily volume of 1,035,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Childrens Place from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $317.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 136.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Childrens Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: Fiduciary

