Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

LMT stock opened at $394.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.23. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $6,891,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 23.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

