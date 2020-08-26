Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.10.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $215.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.12. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.72, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Insiders have sold 58,595 shares of company stock worth $12,060,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after buying an additional 348,208 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after buying an additional 593,974 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after buying an additional 98,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.