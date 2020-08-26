BMO Capital Markets Increases Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to $39.25

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.65 to $39.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 65.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Shares of BOWFF opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -139.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

