Life Storage Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

LSI stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Life Storage by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

