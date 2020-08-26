A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

AMKBY stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.88.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

