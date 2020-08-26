Contrasting SGS (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) & Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and SGS (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Commerzbank alerts:

This table compares Commerzbank and SGS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerzbank $13.98 billion 0.50 $721.28 million $0.59 9.49 SGS $12.70 billion 0.08 $35.14 million N/A N/A

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than SGS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Commerzbank and SGS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerzbank 0 0 0 0 N/A SGS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Commerzbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commerzbank and SGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerzbank 1.96% 0.98% 0.06% SGS N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Commerzbank has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGS has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerzbank beats SGS on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, cheques, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products, as well as interest, currency, and liquidity management services; and wealth management services. The company operates approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About SGS

Li & Fung Limited, an investment holding company, engages in managing the supply chain for retailers and brands worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Services and Products. The Services segment provides supply chain solutions, including product design, raw materials procurement, production and quality control, warehouse management, and last-mile delivery to retail stores or end-consumers in footwear and apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and healthcare industries. The Products segment is involved in the onshore wholesale business. The company also engages in the distribution of fireworks. In addition, the company provides design and marketing, export trading, transportation, sample production, management and consultancy, sourcing, management support, commission agent, logistics, trade-related credit, accounting, freight forwarding, packaging, storage and warehousing, and customs brokerage services. Further, it designs, sources, and delivers apparel, accessories, and household items. The company serves specialty stores, department stores, big box retailers, e-commerce companies, hypermarkets, off-price retailers, and clubs. It operates through a network of approximately 230 offices and 270 distribution centers. Li & Fung Limited was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.