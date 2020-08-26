Financial Comparison: Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) versus Collier Creek (NASDAQ:CCH)

Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) and Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Collier Creek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Farmer Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Farmer Bros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Collier Creek and Farmer Bros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collier Creek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farmer Bros 0 2 1 0 2.33

Farmer Bros has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.61%. Given Farmer Bros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmer Bros is more favorable than Collier Creek.

Profitability

This table compares Collier Creek and Farmer Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek N/A 0.71% 0.69% Farmer Bros -6.43% -12.79% -4.92%

Volatility and Risk

Collier Creek has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Bros has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Collier Creek and Farmer Bros’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A Farmer Bros $595.94 million 0.22 -$73.60 million ($1.08) -7.16

Collier Creek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farmer Bros.

Collier Creek Company Profile

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors. Collier Creek Holdings was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Boyds, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurants, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

