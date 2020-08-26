Critical Analysis: Encana (NYSE:ECA) and Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQUEQ)

Encana (NYSE:ECA) and Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Encana and Petroquest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encana 3 5 4 0 2.08 Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Encana currently has a consensus price target of $6.02, indicating a potential downside of 48.13%. Given Encana’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Encana is more favorable than Petroquest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Encana and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encana 16.84% 10.12% 4.77% Petroquest Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Encana and Petroquest Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encana $5.94 billion 2.54 $1.07 billion $0.86 13.49 Petroquest Energy $87.10 million 0.00 -$9.55 million N/A N/A

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Encana shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Encana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Encana beats Petroquest Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

