NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) vs. KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Head-To-Head Contrast

NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) and KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NSK LTD/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK LTD/ADR $7.63 billion 0.52 $160.19 million N/A N/A KUMBA IRON OR/S $4.45 billion 2.33 $1.13 billion N/A N/A

KUMBA IRON OR/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NSK LTD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares NSK LTD/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK LTD/ADR 2.87% 4.53% 2.32% KUMBA IRON OR/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NSK LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of KUMBA IRON OR/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NSK LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. KUMBA IRON OR/S pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Risk & Volatility

NSK LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUMBA IRON OR/S has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NSK LTD/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK LTD/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 KUMBA IRON OR/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

NSK LTD/ADR beats KUMBA IRON OR/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NSK LTD/ADR Company Profile

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories; and drive train products consisting of automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors; maintenance and repair services; personnel support and consulting services; consulting, design, development, sales, and maintenance services for computer systems and networks; insurance agency services; and warehousing and distribution of bearings and automotive components, as well as manages and rents real estate properties. It serves agriculture, automotive, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, food processing machinery, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

KUMBA IRON OR/S Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

