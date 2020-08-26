Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Seacor (NASDAQ:CKH) Head to Head Survey

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Seacor (NYSE:CKH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Seacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A Seacor 1.83% 1.70% 0.91%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Castor Maritime and Seacor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seacor has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. Given Seacor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seacor is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Seacor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.06 $1.09 million N/A N/A Seacor $799.97 million 0.82 $26.77 million $1.38 23.48

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Seacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Seacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacor has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seacor beats Castor Maritime on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc. engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk transportation, port and infrastructure, and logistics assets. It operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and dry bulk vessels. This segment provides deep-sea vessels docking, ocean towing, and oil terminal support and bunkering services; liner, short-sea, rail car, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions; door-to-door solutions; and technical ship management services, as well as operates pure car/truck carriers. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment offers river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; and owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities, barge fleeting locations, and harbor towboats. It also provides management services related to barge and towboat operations. The Witt O'Brien's segment provides crisis and emergency management services for the public and private sectors. It serves markets in the areas of critical national infrastructure, including government, energy, transportation, healthcare, and education. The Other segment is involved in the provision of solutions that delivers clean fuel to end users displacing legacy petroleum-based fuels; lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

