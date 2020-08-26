Reviewing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 46.31% -0.08% -0.01% Monmouth R.E. Inv. 1.56% 0.41% 0.14%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Monmouth R.E. Inv. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $488.82 million 3.54 $226.36 million $2.42 7.20 Monmouth R.E. Inv. $158.52 million 8.95 $29.80 million $0.85 17.04

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth R.E. Inv.. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth R.E. Inv., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Monmouth R.E. Inv., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Monmouth R.E. Inv. 1 1 2 0 2.25

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $21.21, suggesting a potential upside of 21.71%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus target price of $15.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.45%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Monmouth R.E. Inv. on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, non-Agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and interest rate hedging activities related to indebtedness. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, we own a portfolio of REIT securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.