Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) & Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $834.51 million 2.09 $161.44 million $3.80 6.61 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $45.42 million 3.35 -$14.08 million N/A N/A

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 12.69% 8.86% 1.17% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation -22.83% 4.32% 0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ameris Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 33.86%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines; and municipal and commercial insurance premium finance loans. It operates 125 domestic banking offices and 16 loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services, such as trust and estate administration, investment management services, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through eight full service locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City, and Shelbyville, Indiana; five full service locations in Sidney, Piqua, and Troy, Ohio; and loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Mutual of Richmond, Inc.

