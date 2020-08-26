First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) vs. Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Head to Head Review

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Hometrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 2.25 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Hometrust Bancshares $166.59 million 1.49 $22.78 million $1.30 11.19

Hometrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Hometrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 1.80% 0.55% 0.08% Hometrust Bancshares 13.68% 5.53% 0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Seacoast Bancorp and Hometrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hometrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hometrust Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.20%. Given Hometrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hometrust Bancshares is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hometrust Bancshares beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses. The company also provides various lending products comprising one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as acquisition, development, and land loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning to individuals. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices situated in Barrington, Durham, Portsmouth, and Rochester, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services, as well as ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 43 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

