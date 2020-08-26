Head to Head Comparison: PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PCCW alerts:

This table compares PCCW and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.79 billion 1.03 $86.90 million N/A N/A VIVENDI SA/ADR $17.81 billion 1.89 $1.77 billion $1.58 17.98

VIVENDI SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PCCW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PCCW and VIVENDI SA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A VIVENDI SA/ADR 0 0 5 0 3.00

Dividends

PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

PCCW has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VIVENDI SA/ADR beats PCCW on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, and outsourced call center and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband Internet access solutions and Web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers entertainment over-the-top platform; multi-platform digital music services; and digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services; and owns and manages intellectual property rights, live performances, festival productions, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and Vivendi Content, a content creation unit, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.