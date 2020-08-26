Analysts Expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.95 Million

Brokerages expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce $281.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $283.90 million. Navient reported sales of $312.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NAVI opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Navient has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Navient by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Navient by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Navient by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

