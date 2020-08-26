ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $748.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce sales of $748.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $771.00 million and the lowest is $732.00 million. ArcBest reported sales of $787.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 331.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 33.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $852.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

