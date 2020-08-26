Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (SUUIF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS: SUUIF) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $13.50 to $14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $11.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SUUIF stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.