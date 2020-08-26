Zacks: Analysts Expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will announce sales of $88.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $92.71 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $86.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $362.77 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $363.43 million, with estimates ranging from $351.07 million to $376.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PBF Logistics.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. The business had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBFX. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 838,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 910,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 156,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 217,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,536,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.