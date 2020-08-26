PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.23 Million

Equities analysts expect PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) to post sales of $384.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.47 million to $385.99 million. PQ Group reported sales of $423.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.56 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PQG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE PQG opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.91. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 74.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

