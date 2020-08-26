Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

KELYA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barrington Research started coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

KELYA stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

