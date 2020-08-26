Bill.com (NYSE:KC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bill.com stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Bill.com’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $17,793,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $2,226,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $4,706,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $640,000.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited researches, develops, and provides cloud technology and services. The company develops a service system which is based on its cloud storage platform. It offers file sharing and storage service under brand name Kuaipan to enterprises and individual users. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cayman Islands.

