Zacks Investment Research Downgrades James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Hold

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE JHX opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.27.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 893.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 348.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 65.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James Hardie Industries (JHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.