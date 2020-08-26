Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

HWM stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.