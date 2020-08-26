BidaskClub Lowers Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Strong Sell

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WLTW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $197.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,907,000 after acquiring an additional 104,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,419 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 56,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,955,000 after acquiring an additional 504,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

