Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $446.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PQ Group Holdings Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.23 Million
PQ Group Holdings Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.23 Million
Kelly Services Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Kelly Services Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Bill.com Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Bill.com Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades James Hardie Industries to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades James Hardie Industries to Hold
Howmet Aerospace Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Howmet Aerospace Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
BidaskClub Lowers Willis Towers Watson to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Lowers Willis Towers Watson to Strong Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report