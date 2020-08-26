Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $446.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

