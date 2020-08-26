BidaskClub Downgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Sell

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of VERI stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $274.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. Analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan Steelberg bought 11,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,136.80. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,276 shares of company stock worth $515,537. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Veritone by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Veritone by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.