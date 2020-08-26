UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $332,853.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

