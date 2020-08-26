Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRVG. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Trivago from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.05 target price on shares of Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.02.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. Trivago has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $643.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 64.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

