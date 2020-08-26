Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSNL. Oppenheimer started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $644,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 20,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,040,216 shares of company stock worth $19,815,111. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. UBS Group AG increased its position in Personalis by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Personalis by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Personalis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Personalis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Personalis by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

