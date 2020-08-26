Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $643.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.97. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $26,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,931.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $222,700 and have sold 21,338 shares worth $86,161. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,357,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 300,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 283,868 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 27.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189,189 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

