Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.52.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,643.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $186,811.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,059.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,030 shares of company stock worth $38,531,921. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Roku by 15.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $26,371,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $3,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.