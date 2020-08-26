Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $610.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,283 shares of company stock valued at $89,720,186. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,066,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,597,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

