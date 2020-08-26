BidaskClub Downgrades Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Strong Sell

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market cap of $432.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

