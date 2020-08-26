Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

PRPL opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 185.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 440,229 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $16,377,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $14,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

