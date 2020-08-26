R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink raised R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

RCM opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

