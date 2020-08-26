Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXFD. ValuEngine cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

