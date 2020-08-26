Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $271.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,548.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 64.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 480,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 188,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 36.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

