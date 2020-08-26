NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 195.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 38.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.