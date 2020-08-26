National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.05. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.17 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 100.28%.

In other National Research news, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $356,152.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $786,729.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,718 shares in the company, valued at $621,108.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,649 shares of company stock worth $1,151,702 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Research by 152.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of National Research by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Research by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Research by 1,414.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 55,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Research by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.