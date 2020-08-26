Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEOG. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. Neogen has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,648,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,864,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,252,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,213,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 868,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,172,000 after buying an additional 46,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.