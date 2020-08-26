Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of MTEM opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $584.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 8.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 12.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth $31,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.