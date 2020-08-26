BidaskClub Downgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Strong Sell

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of MRUS opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,462,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 87,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

