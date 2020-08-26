MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $129.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock worth $1,355,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 334.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 574,742 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $45,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after purchasing an additional 218,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 192,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

