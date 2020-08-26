Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.79.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.05. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $759,999.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $663,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,514,133.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,604 shares of company stock worth $22,013,411 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

